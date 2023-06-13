The Prince George’s County Economic Development Corporation celebrated 40 years of serving county businesses on Tuesday.

The corporation was founded on June 13, 1983, with the purpose of promoting economic growth and prosperity in the D.C. metropolitan area.

“Over the past 40 years, we’ve seen Prince George’s transform dramatically, away from a bedroom community to a county that led the country in job growth for six consecutive years,” said David Iannucci, president and CEO of the PGCEDC. “A county that has brought exciting new employment opportunities and industry sectors, everything from quantum computing to aerospace to IT to healthcare, but also creating a better quality of life for all Prince George’s County residents.”

PGCEDC provides companies assistance with financing and real estate to offer economic development programming, specific industry sector support, and business resources. The organization works to attract new businesses and create jobs for a diverse business community.

PGCEDC celebrated the fifth anniversary of Innovation Station Business Incubator, the county’s accelerator agent and entrepreneurial ecosystem hub on Feb. 28. The ISIB has a host of successful company graduates and members that continue to operate in the county community and the global marketplace.