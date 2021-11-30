Prince George’s Extends Mask Mandate, Other COVID Restrictions to Early 2022

The Prince George’s County Council has voted unanimously to keep current coronavirus restrictions in place until next year, including an indoor mask mandate.

The current resolution would have ended Dec. 9 at 5 p.m. but due to the council’s extension Monday, coronavirus restrictions will expire on Jan. 23, WTOP reported.

This is the 15th time the county has extended its coronavirus restrictions. The mask mandate, implemented in August, orders all residents 2 and older to wear a face covering while indoors, regardless of vaccination status.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention classifies the county’s current transmission rate as “substantial,” while Dr. Ernest Carter, the county’s health officer, urges residents to continue to wear masks, avoid crowds when possible and get their vaccination and booster shots.

More than 97% of county residents older than 65 and 87% of those older than 12 currently have gotten at least one vaccine dose, WTOP reported, citing CDC data.