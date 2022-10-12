Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks held a press conference on Oct. 7 outside of Cherry Blossom Intimates, a local business operated by Jasmine Jones and Dr. Regina Hamilton in Woodmore Town Center, to announce the launch of the Prince George’s Goes Pink Initiative in recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The initiative seeks to raise awareness of the dangers of breast cancer and of programs and resources available for those impacted by the disease.

After losing her grandmother to cancer, Jones has made it her life’s mission to bring a positive impact to women who face breast cancer. Jones, the CEO of Cherry Blossom Intimates, noted that breast cancer will affect 13% of women in America during their lifetime. In addition, she asserted that breast cancer remains more prevalent in Prince George’s than in the U.S. as a whole.

“Bringing something that brought survivor’s dignity, in my hometown, has been very important to me,” she said.

She recommended that Black women get mammograms by age 40 but noted that self-checks count equally as important for early detection of potential issues. Details on how to do a self-check can be found on the Cherry Blossoms Intimates website. Myya.Com provides telehealth and virtual consultation to ensure that women across the country have access to resources and support, much of which is covered by insurance that’s handled in-house.

One example of greater support for breast cancer survivors includes their now being guaranteed lifetime coverage for some expenses under the Congressional Women’s Health and Patient Rights Act of 1998 which helps protect women from excessively large medical bills.

When asked what lawmakers can do, she said they should amplify the message of the resources and programming in Prince George’s.

“Even some of our consumers are unaware of the resources and programs available,” she said. “We have helped over 13,000 customers at this point, nearly 4,000 of whom have been breast cancer survivors. If you know of a survivor, please share our story with them and we’ll take it from there. We will love them as though they were our own family.”