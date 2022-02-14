Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks announced Monday a new trash collection program that allows residents to set out two bulky items or two trash bags with small household items per week along with their regular trash pickup for the county-provided hauler.

The purpose of the “Clear the Curb” program is to let residents dispose of unwanted items in a timelier manner, cut down on wait times, and eliminate the temptation by some people to dump illegally.

“We heard from residents that it was taking too long for bulky trash pickups through our current appointment-based system, and we listened,” Alsobrooks said. “With our new and improved curbside bulky trash collection program, it will be quicker and more convenient than ever to get rid of unwanted bulky trash items from your household.”

Items that the program will accept include doors and cabinets, hot water heaters and push lawn mowers, mattresses and box springs, all types of furniture as well as carpet and padding (with a limit of 324 square feet, rolled and tied on ends). Plus, in addition to two bulky items, residents can place two large trash bags with small household items per week with their normal trash collection.

Bulky items too large for county-issued trash carts need to be next to the residents’ trash cart on the curb. If bulky items are in other areas of the curb, they will not be collected.

Large appliances such as refrigerators, freezers, stoves and washing machines will be accepted by appointment only. Appointments can be scheduled for those items by contacting PGC311 or going to http://bulkytrash.princegeorgecountymd.gov.

The new program is available for residents who don’t live in municipalities.

For more information, go to mypgc.us/clearthecurb.