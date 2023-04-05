Prince George’s County is touting its efforts to keep trash from landfills and to recycle, which it says are outpacing all others in the state of Maryland.

The county has an initiative that includes expanding its curbside composting program, PGC Composts, to 85,000 households, with plans for all residents receiving county trash and recycling services to get a green-wheeled cart by the end of the year.

“We are Prince George’s Proud to reclaim the #1 recycling and waste diversion spot in the state, showing that Prince George’s County is developing innovative practices that lead by example in Maryland and even the nation,” said County Executive Angela Alsobrooks. “We continue to adopt smart waste technologies that increase efficiency, lower collection costs, and divert more trash away from our landfill. With the support of our residents, we will continue to build an even more environmentally friendly and sustainable county.”

The county also received a Source Reduction Credit from the Maryland Department of the Environment for engaging and educating residents on reducing waste at its source. Examples of source reduction practices include leaving grass trimmings on a lawn to add nutrients back into the soil, using reusable shopping bags and water bottles, and selecting products that contain the least amount of packaging.

“With improvements to several of our waste collection services, we not only divert valuable resources from being trashed but reduced our greenhouse gases, improve our soil health, and conserve our water,” said Andrea Crooms, director of the Prince George’s County Department of the Environment.