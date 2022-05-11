Prince George’s County will hold this year’s gubernatorial primary election July 19 but residents in seven of the jurisdiction’s 27 municipalities recently chose candidates in local races.

The contests took place last week in the towns of Berwyn Heights, Capitol Heights, Cheverly, Colmar Manor, Cottage City, Morningside and University Park with several incumbents seeking reelection while others decided to step down.

Here are the results from each municipality.

Berwyn Heights

Mayor Pro Tem Jodie Kupla-Eddy will become the new mayor of the town of 3,000 residents. Former mayor Amanda Dewey, who served for the last two years, did not seek reelection.

Council member Chris Brittan-Powell will serve as mayor pro tem and Jason Papanikolas will serve another two years on the five-member council.

Two new members will join the body: Shinita Hembry and Faustino Menjivar.

They were sworn in on Wednesday, May 11.

Capitol Heights

After the mayor’s office being vacant since May 4, 2021, Linda Monroe received 246 votes to become the town’s new mayor. She posted a flier on a Facebook page encouraging voters to choose her and four other candidates to serve on the town council.

According to election results May 2, voters choose two of the individuals on Monroe’s slate: incumbent LaTonya Chew and Victor James.

Voters chose four people to serve on the council including incumbent Faith T. Ford, Amanda Anderson, Anita Anderson and Ron Williams.

Cheverly

Approximately 543 voters participated in the May 2 election in the town where three of the current officials will remain in office.

Mayor Kaycee Munyeneh easily won reelection with 433 votes.

The town held special elections for Wards 4 and 5.

Joseph Dalaker received 120 votes to maintain representation of Ward 4, defeating Jhonny A. Merino who received 105 votes.

Incumbent Charly Garces, who ran unopposed in Ward 5, received four votes to remain on the council.

Colmar Manor

The voters in one of the municipalities that represents the Port Towns in Prince George’s elected a new mayor May 3.

Monica Casańas garnered the most votes with 71, four more than Council member Melinda Mendoza.

Doug Bowles came in third place with 60 votes and current Mayor Sadara Barrow received 46 votes.

An election for the four council members representing four wards will take place in 2024.

Cottage City

Voters chose three incumbents May 2 to remain on the five-member council in Cottage City.

Artis Moon Amarche and Wanda Wheatley received 40 votes each to continue representing Wards 2 and 3, respectively. Demetrius Givens garnered 38 votes to remain on the council.

Morningside

On May 2, voters choose to keep Bennard Cann as the town’s mayor to serve another three-year term.

John Anthony, Jr. and Sharon Fowler will serve on the four-member council for two years in the town of 2,000 residents.

University Park

Voters in the town situated in northern Prince George’s had four people ballot from which to choose in the May 3 election.

Council member Joel Biermann, who represents Ward 1, will become the town’s mayor replacing Lenford Carey.

Biermann will be replaced by Ralph O. Dubuya to represent Ward 1 on the seven-member council.

Incumbent Laurie Morrisey will continue to represent Ward 3.

Voters chose William E. Sweet to represent Ward 7 on the council, replacing Roland Stephen.

The mayor and council members serve two-year terms but no one can serve in the same position for more than three consecutive terms.