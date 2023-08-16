Elderly Property Tax Credit Application Now Available Online

A property tax credit passed last year is now available online for potential applicants. This tax credit will cover 20% of the property tax bill for senior homeowners with a home value of $500,000 or less, and can be used for up to five years. To qualify, you must have occupied the home for at least the past 10 years.

The tax credit was sponsored by Councilman Edward Burroughs (D-District 8) shortly after he won his seat via special election, with the goal of maintaining affordability and keeping seniors in the County.

“They are trying to financially balance the cost of prescription drugs, gas prices, and various other responsibilities, which in many instances is extremely difficult,” Burroughs said after the bill passed. “I am grateful to my Council colleagues, and countless residents who voiced their support for this important measure.”

The link for the tax credit is available here. Applications are due by Oct. 1 to be considered.

Councilman Hawkins, Sheriff Car Host Backpack Giveaway

Donors flocked to Suitland, Maryland, to drop backpacks in collection bins for 2023 Operation Backpack, a joint effort by Prince George’s At-Large Council member Calvin Hawkins (D) and Sheriff John Carr (D). The event collected school supplies and backpacks to help ensure students have the resources they need to succeed in the classroom.

“Our kids are our future. Our partnership with Sheriff Carr is an example of our commitment to the future of our children in Prince George’s County,” Hawkins told The Informer. “We collected over 200 backpacks and a plethora of school supplies. Not to mention, we still have members in our community who will be donating this week. Preparation is key for success, and every child who receives a backpack with supplies this week will be poised for success.”

As the flier for Operation Backpack denoted, middle and high school students will require clear backpacks this upcoming school year and several will have metal detectors.

PGCPS Superintendent Millard House II said that clear backpacks will be given away by the school system at events held prior to the start of the new school year. The Excellence in Education Foundation collected $97,000 in donations in order to give away 20,000 backpacks on Saturday, Aug. 12 at Flowers, High Point and Oxon Hill High School.

Caucus of African American Leaders Unanimously Support Reparations Proposal

The Caucus of African American Leaders of Anne Arundel County (CAAL), a statewide advocacy organization led by lifetime activist Carl Snowden, unanimously voted to present a reparations proposal to Governor Wes Moore (D) and Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman (D). They have already given their presentation to Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley (D). One aspect of these proposals is compensation for those affected by racist housing policies.

“What we’re hoping is that those elected officials would agree that this is important,” Snowden said in an interview on the morning of the vote. “To look at this issue, they will undoubtedly appoint a committee or commission which would have the responsibility of looking at the local jurisdictions in the state and determine the best way to move forward.”

Snowden served on the Annapolis City Council and was supported by Jesse Jackson during his first campaign. Jackson called Snowden “a coworker in the struggle” of those locked out of the political system during Snowden’s first campaign in 1985. Snowden and many members of CAAL supported Moore during his campaign and helped him to win Anne Arundel County.

Prior to the proposal, CAAL members met with former Evanston Alderwoman Robin Rue Simmons virtually to discuss her experiences and expertise in spearheading the reparations legislation on her Council.

The CAAL is also planning several events in Annapolis on Aug. 26 and 27 to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the March on Washington including a youth program, march reenactment and a worship service.

To learn more about the Caucus of African American Leaders of Anne Arundel County, read more here.