Speaker Adrienne Jones Endorses Alsobrooks for Senate

House Speaker Adrienne Jones (D-District 11) is the latest major endorser for Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks (D) in her race to replace Sen. Ben Cardin’s (D-Md.) U.S. Senate seat. Jones is predicted to be a strong boost for Alsobrooks in the Baltimore metropolitan area.

“I want to see a Black woman from Maryland in the United States Senate. But more importantly, I want someone in the office who can get it right.” Jones said Monday at Gwynn Oak Park in Baltimore alongside U.S. Rep. Kweisi Mfume (D) and Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski, who have also endorsed Alsobrooks.

“Big pieces of Washington, D.C., are broken. The status quo isn’t cutting it. We need a U.S. senator who can ask tough questions like a prosecutor, lead like a county executive, and evaluate judicial appointments, like a mom.”

Jones was an early supporter of Gov. Wes Moore (D) and her support helped gain traction for his campaign.

Congressman David Trone (D), who is likely to spend tens of millions of dollars on his campaign, primarily has endorsements from other members of Congress, while Alsobrooks has gained a strong lead in local endorsements.

The Latino Democrats of Prince George’s County are hosting a Senate debate on Sept. 30, with Alsobrooks, Trone and Montgomery County Councilman Will Jawando all confirmed as attendees.

Businessman Juan Dominguez, likely the only Latino candidate in the Senate race, says he met the qualifying requirements, but has not been granted access to the forum.

The primary election will be held May 14, 2024.

Congressman Ivey Gives Award to UMD’s AMAV Team

Congressman Glenn Ivey (D) took a detour from his duties on Capitol Hill to join Prince George’s County Fire Chief Tiffany Green, University of Maryland President Darryll Pines and UMD’s Autonomous Micro Air Vehicle (AMAV) Team on Aug. 30 in a demonstration of their award-winning drone.

The drone, weighing about three pounds and designed for indoor flight, would allow for remote visuals without endangering first responders, something that Fire Chief Green immediately saw the use for.

“We’ll never know how many lives you save by the invention you’ve made, but I guarantee you today that you will save lives with what you’ve done,” said Congressman Ivey while giving a Congressional citation to the AMAV team. “And the United States thanks you, on behalf of the Congress, people here in the region. And go Terps!”

“This technology is really meant to save lives,” said Derek Paley, the director of the Maryland Robotics Center. “We believe that one day, these drones will be commonplace. First responders will have these drones and have the ability to investigate the interior of buildings in advance of going into dangerous conditions.”

“Dangers like house fires or wildfires that are climate-driven are ways in which technology can possibly offer solutions to help save lives,” said Pines. “This is an example of the use of technology, the use of drones as a means to help first responders find individuals in a building … that we don’t want to put them in harm’s way.”

The students have also won over $150,000 in prize money during their competitions. First responders have even offered to buy their product during previous competitions.