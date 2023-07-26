Congressman Ivey Co-Sponsors Legislation to Ban PFAS from Firefighter Equipment

Congressman Glenn Ivey (D) is a co-sponsor of Michigan Democrat Debbie Dingell’s legislation to remove PFAS, a harmful fluorinated chemical often known as “forever” chemicals, from firefighter gear. These chemicals are persistent, accumulate in the bloodstream, and are toxic. They are linked to harmful human health effects, including reproductive and developmental harms, weakened immune systems, and cancer: the leading cause of firefighter death.

Congressman Ivey spoke with PGFD Chief Tiffany Green and local firefighters about the need for this legislation to help gain more insights about their concerns, and ensure they are addressed in the bill.

D.C. Attorney General Brian L. Schwalb recently announced a lawsuit against 25 chemical companies for manufacturing, marketing, distributing, and selling products containing these dangerous chemicals that presently pollute the natural resources of D.C. and surrounding areas.

The legislation, Protecting Firefighters and Advancing State-of-the-Art Alternatives Act (PFAS Alternatives Act), would authorize $25 million annually for 2024 through 2028 to support the development of new materials, and an additional $2 million annually to support guidance and training. It would also accelerate the development of PFAS-free turnout gear through research, development, and testing and allow firefighters to have a role in the change process.

“First responders deserve first-rate gear. They put their lives on the line every day to save ours. We must not make those who risk their lives wear even riskier equipment and handle even more dangerous materials,” said Ivey.

The PFAS Alternatives Act is supported by the International Association of Fire Fighters and Globe Manufacturing Company.

“PFAS are directly linked to cancer. And as a kidney cancer survivor, I know the hardship, uncertainty and fear any family would experience being exposed to cancer causing materials. This bill will save our firefighters from this exposure and is a good way to show our appreciation to the men and women who are ready to rush into danger when others dodge it.”

Bipartisan Legislation to Expand Medicare to Cover Cancer Screenings Introduced

As he has done in previous sessions of Congress, Senator Ben Cardin (D) is co-sponsoring legislation to allow Medicare to cover the costs of multi-cancer screenings. This legislation would help countless Americans to be aware of cancer before it’s too late.

“Early detection of cancer saves lives, so there should be no hesitation in allowing Medicare to cover the latest diagnosis tools once they have been shown effective,” said Senator Cardin.

“Newly emerging multi-cancer early detection testing also has the potential to reduce disparities in cancer treatment and outcomes that persist in communities of color, which experience higher rates of incidence and death due to lower rates of routine cancer screening. I am proud to work with my colleagues to provide a pathway for multi-cancer screening technologies that would help increase cancer screening rates.”

The “Medicare Multi-Cancer Early Detection (MCED) Screening Coverage Act” would ensure Medicare patients have coverage for innovative tests that can detect multiple types of cancer before symptoms develop. Bipartisan companion legislation was also introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives.

“Black people have a higher cancer burden and face greater obstacles to high-quality cancer prevention and detection,” said James Williams of the American Cancer Society.

“The availability of multi-cancer screening tests has the potential to address cancer mortality disparities by detecting more cancers earlier in more people,” Williams continued. “A simple blood test may be more accessible and acceptable to patients, thereby extending screening opportunities to traditionally underserved communities. Everyone deserves a fair and just opportunity to prevent, detect, treat and survive cancer.”