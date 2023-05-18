The Prince George’s County Association of REALTORS awarded $10,000 in college scholarships to several area high school graduates.

Through the David and Juanita Maclin Memorial Scholarship Fund — named in memory of David Maclin, PGCAR’s 2006 president, and his wife, realtor Juanita Maclin — the fund awarded four $2,500 scholarships.

The committee received 53 entries based on writing an essay that stresses their community service.

The winners were Mehki Neal of Charles Flowers High School, who plans to attend Howard University; Alexis Proctor of Acellus Academy, planning on matriculating to Morgan State University; Savannah Grooms of Bowie High School, who will enroll at the University of Maryland, College Park; and Christian Jefferson of Bishop McNamara High School, bound for Stony Brook University.

The Maclins made many contributions to the county economically and received many awards and commendations for their efforts.

The scholarship fund was set up in 2008 and is based on community service instead of academic prowess, said David Frederick, chair of the scholarship committee.