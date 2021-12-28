Due to a rise in COVID-19 cases in Prince George’s County, some recreational activities in the coming weeks have been canceled or postponed.

According to a notice Tuesday from the Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission, which oversees parks and other facilities in Prince George’s and Montgomery counties, community and fitness centers, indoor pools and golf courses will be closed from Wednesday until Jan. 18.

Certain activities will go on as scheduled, including the Festival of the Lights at Watkins Park in Upper Marlboro, confirmed rentals and a special election for the county council’s District 8 seat.

In addition, all outdoor trails, parks, campgrounds and tennis courts will remain open.

The Jan. 18 reopening date coincides with Prince George’s County Public Schools reopening its buildings. Students are currently on a winter break this week, but will revert to virtual learning between Jan. 3 to 14 upon their return.

Confirmed coronavirus cases continue to spike in Maryland. The state health department reported a 17.5% positivity rate, the highest since May 2020 when the pandemic was in its early stages.

Hospitalizations increased to slightly more than 1,800 in a 24-hour period, the highest number since Jan. 13.

Prince George’s continues to outpace the rest of the state in confirmed COVID-19 cases with nearly 120,000. It remains the only Maryland jurisdiction to exceed 100,000.

For more information on the county’s recreation activities, go to https://pgparks.com/4826/Find-COVID-19-Information.