Prince George’s School Board Revises Calendar Amid Outcry from Overworked Teachers

In an effort to allow planning time for educators and to reduce mental stress, the Prince George’s County school board voted unanimously Thursday to revise the school calendar to offer three-hour early dismissals for students and for schools to open for a half-day on the day before Christmas Eve.

The 2021-22 calendar also shows schools will be closed on Feb. 22 and employees who work 10 and 11 months of the year will be permitted to leave three hours early.

Similar to students, those employees would also have a three-hour early dismissal on Jan. 21, March 4 and May 13.

“We’re giving hours back in acknowledgment of the large workload for our employees,” said board member Raaheela Ahmed. “But this cannot be the end. It has to be the beginning of the continuous focus as a board around mental health for our employees, for our students, for our parents, for our community.”

The one caveat, according to the resolution: Additional school hours may be added to the end of the school year because of “snow days or delayed openings due to inclement weather.” In other words, the last day of school could fall beyond June 24.

More than 100 public school educators, administrators, parents and other supporters appreciate the school board’s gesture, but rallied before the school board meeting in front of the public-school headquarters in Upper Marlboro to say “that’s not enough.”

The county’s teachers union outlined a list of demands that include the following:

• Evaluate the compensation for substitutes to provide an equitable pay structure that incentivizes accepting short term positions at chronically understaffed schools.

• Provide administrative assistants with training in special education paperwork and compliance to support and improve the completion of required documentation.

• Release students two hours early every Wednesday to provide additional planning time for educators.

Some of the most rousing remarks came from Jeffrey Parker, president of the Association of Supervisory and Administrative School Personnel (ASASP), the union for administrators and supervisors.

Parker, principal at Dr. Henry A. Wise Jr. High School in Upper Marlboro, said the school system doesn’t have enough substitutes and teachers are covering other classes. He said some students are cursing at teachers and bus drivers and “getting away with it, and [I’m] limited to what I can do about it.”

“We have dedicated ourselves and we are committed to giving [students] our very best, but at the same time, we must demand that those we work under treat us fairly, pay us fairly, respect us each and every day,” he said. “When we don’t get that, we need to come down to School Lane every now and then and make some noise.”

Kayla Moore, who taught for three years at University Park Elementary in Hyattsville, left the Prince George’s school system to start this school year teaching kindergarten in D.C. public schools, but attended the rally out of solidarity to her former colleagues.

“I could not afford to work in Hyattsville and live in Prince George’s County,” she said. “D.C. paid more. I just needed to be able to afford to live somewhere.”