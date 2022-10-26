The Prince George’s County Board of Education is considering boundary changes that will move some students to new schools and close other schools, including Pointer Ridge and White Hall Elementary School. The plan, available online, would affect over 100 students at 14 different schools during the 2023-2024 school year.

Those who testified in opposition to the school closings included residents who are within 200 feet of Pointer Ridge and three minutes away from Perrywood. They would have to travel more than 15 minutes to school. Community engagement and strong academic ranking were present at each school was emphasized in the testimony of many, particularly from the parents of Pointer Ridge students.

Among the reasons chosen to oppose the closures were to ensure students remain with their current cohort, protecting the mental health of the students, and overcrowding that would affect the consolidated schools.

Pointer Ridge PTA President Darius Hyman holds a sign at the recent Pointer Ridge rally. (Anthony Tilghman/The Washington Informer)

One Bowie parent noted that all class sizes already exceed the recommended class-to-staff ratios without consolidation or considering recent developments, something that would be considerably worsened by closing Pointer Ridge and White Hall Elementary. During community conversations held by the Board of Education, these topics were also frequently mentioned.

A rally was held on Monday by parents and students who oppose the closure of Pointer Ridge, and an online petition has garnered over 2,700 signatures thus far. The next Board of Education meetings will be held on Oct. 27 and Nov. 10.