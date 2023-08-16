After what has been, for a lack of a better word, an eventful school year, many students, parents and administrators alike remain even more committed to developing systems that better ensure the students’ overall safety.

While students were out this summer, school leaders have been mulling over how to fulfill their public safety goals for the 2023-2024 school year. Below are strategies that some District principals are implementing, as explained at a public safety community forum hosted by the William O. Lockridge Community Foundation at Ballou Senior High School in Southeast on Aug. 5.

Strengthening Safe Passage Programs

Goals include working with law enforcement along with churches and business owners in areas surrounding schools, focusing on better and strategic placement of staff members along Safe Passage routes before and after-school hours and passing out literature to stakeholders that explains logistics during the school day.

Engaging Parents

Administrators are aiming to elicit parental support through engagement events, home visits and phone calls. In cases when parents aren’t present in students’ lives, schools will connect students with community-based organizations while continuing to engage guardians and influencers.

Prioritizing Accountability

Principals are acknowledging that accountability starts with them in how they set standards, and consistently communicate policy. Other elements include acting proactively against misbehavior and exhausting all resources to address issues before moving on to suspension or other drastic measures. Some principals are even touting the need for a balanced approach in doling out consequences and equipping students with the skills to be solution oriented.

Fostering a Sense of Belonging

Administrators are encouraging teachers to develop an inviting classroom environment. There has also been conversation about expediting learning upon a student’s entrance into school while creating more opportunities during after-school hours for students to stay on campus safely.

Involving Students in the Conversation

Some principals have conducted meetings with student leaders throughout the summer to plan events for the school year. Some of this work builds upon engagement that took place toward the end of the last school year. It also supports the work that principals are doing with parent organizations and their Local School Advisory Teams to advocate for resources.