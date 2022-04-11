District Council 20 of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees recently announced its endorsement of Robert White to be the next mayor of D.C.

White, an at-large D.C. Council member, is competing for the Democratic mayoral nomination in the June 21 primary against incumbent Muriel Bowser, Council member Trayon White (D-Ward 8) and political activist James Butler.

AFSCME’s nod for White is the first high-profile union endorsement of the campaign season. District Council 20 is the largest public-sector union in the city and represents District government employees.

In its endorsement letter to White, AFSCME said he is the best candidate to deal with the issues they believe matter.

“You have been a consistent champion for our union members,” the letter said. “We look forward to working with you, as our next mayor, to address the needs and concerns of the working-class people of D.C.”

White expressed satisfaction with the union’s support.

“I am grateful for AFSCME for their endorsement,” he said. “Government employees are frustrated and worry that with a third term things get worse, not better. They are ready for new leadership. I am proud to be the candidate for working families, and I look forward to partnering with AFSCME as mayor to ensure the people who keep our city operating can afford to live and retire here in D.C.”

White has also been endorsed by D.C. Attorney General Karl A. Racine, the DC Latino Caucus, the DC Working Families Party, Our Revolution DC, and DC for Democracy. Bowser has been endorsed by The Washington Blade, a gay-oriented newspaper.