Eastern Market

Located just seven blocks east of the U.S. Capitol, Eastern Market is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. From Tuesday through Sunday, guests can visit South Hall Market, where merchants serve everything from meats and pasta to baked goods.

14&U Farmers’ Market

Located in the heart of one of DC’s most buzzworthy neighborhoods, the 14&U Farmers’ Market shows off the goods every Saturday from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. from May through November.

Mount Vernon Triangle FRESHFARM Market

After four seasons as an open-air farmstand, the Mount Vernon Triangle farmers’ market was upgraded to a full-fledged market open on Saturdays from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. from May through November.

Columbia Heights Farmers’ Market

If you’re in the mood for tacos, head to the Columbia Heights Farmers’ Market at Civic Plaza on 14th Street and Park Road NW from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Saturdays (January through December) or from 4 – 7 p.m. on Wednesdays (May through October).

Ward 8 Farmers Market

The Ward 8 Farmers Market is located in the parking lot behind the Martin Luther King Elementary School and operates from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays, from June to November.

Capital Harvest on the Plaza

Located at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center, Capital Harvest on the Plaza is open from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Fridays from May through November.

Bloomingdale Farmers’ Market

Lovingly known as “BFM” to locals, this Sunday market (9 a.m. – 1 p.m. from May through December) can be found on R Street between 1st Street and Florida Avenue NW. The market strictly abides by a local producer-only policy, and features DC restaurants on-site during certain weekends.

USDA Farmers’ Market

In its 25th year, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farmers’ Market features more than 30 vendors. Shop for organic produce, fresh cut flowers, homemade breads, and locally made foods near the National Mall on the corner of Independence Avenue and 12th Street on Fridays from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. (May through October).

Rose Park Farmers Market

In Georgetown’s Rose Park, this farmers market takes place on Wednesdays from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., from May through October.

Open Air Farmers Market

Held at the Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadium’s parking lot No. 6, this market runs year-round on Thursdays and Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.