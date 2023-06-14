Derian J. Quick has been appointed interim varsity head football coach at Archbishop Carroll High School in Northeast D.C., the school announced Wednesday.

Quick has served as Carroll’s varsity assistant head football coach for the past three seasons and has been a part of the school’s resurgent football team since 2015.

“Derian’s personal and professional growth, responsibilities, and influence on the players and program has grown steadily over the past eight seasons,” said Brian Ellerbe, the school’s athletic director. “We look forward to him continuing to share his positive energy and expertise in his new role and building on the many successes he and past head coach Robert Harris Jr. have achieved together at Carroll since 2015.”

Harris coached the Carroll the past eight seasons and led the team to the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference Metro title this past season with a school-record 13 wins and a District of Columbia State Athletic Association AA title in 2022-2023.

Harris is leaving Carroll to become the new athletic director and head football coach at Digital Pioneers Academy in Southeast. Ellerbe thanked Harris for his “dedicated service and wished him continued success.”