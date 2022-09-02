D.C. Attorney General Karl A. Racine said six nonprofits will receive Migrant Humanitarian Crisis Grants totaling $150,000 to support the front-line efforts to provide critical resources — such as housing, food, clothing and transportation — to needy migrants coming to the District from Texas and Arizona.

The six recipients are Goods for Good, Friends Place on Capitol Hill, Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of DC, Ayuda, Central American Resource Center and the Father McKenna Center.

Racine said his agency will do its part to help the migrants.

“In a purely political stunt, the governors of Arizona and Texas created an unnecessary, cruel humanitarian crisis that left vulnerable migrants and asylum-seekers without basic resources and with nowhere to go,” he said. “D.C. is at our best when we step up for our neighbors, which means providing food, shelter, and other basic essentials to people in need. My office has a strong track record of standing up for immigrants and taking action to improve public safety across the District and we’re eager to support these organizations that are helping migrant families as part of a broad-based community effort. We must use every tool at our disposal to answer the call for additional resources and provide aid to those vulnerable people.”

Elizabeth Workman, founder of Goods for Good, said she is pleased to get the support of the attorney general’s office.

“We’re thrilled to be a recipient of this funding and appreciate AG Racine’s proactive efforts to address this crisis,” Workman said. “We have been part of this amazing nonprofit community that has provided support services to migrants since the buses arrived in D.C., and these funds will allow us to increase the work we do to benefit our new neighbors.”