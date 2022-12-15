Outgoing D.C. Attorney General Karl A. Racine on Thursday released a comprehensive report highlighting the breadth of work of his office over the past eight years.

Racine, who was elected as the first District attorney general in 2014 and took office in 2015, declined to run for reelection this year.

The report said Racine led his agency in:

Building an independent agency within the District government

Engaging with District residents even during the coronavirus pandemic

Serving District families in need of additional support—including testimonials from residents the agency has served

Collaborating across the government to expand protections for tenants, consumers, and workers to increase public safety and fairness in our justice system

Winning more than $201.8 million for District residents, including more than $35 million in restitution for consumers and $4.8 million for city tenants.

Saving more than $3 billion in taxpayer funds by defending the D.C. government in court.

Fighting for D.C. statehood by advocating before the court, leveraging national support from attorneys general, and defending democracy.

“When I took office in 2015, I vowed to fulfill the statutory mandate that the Office of the Attorney General is independent, use the law in the public interest, represent the District zealously in court and defend D.C. values,” Racine said. “This report is just a snapshot of the work my colleagues and I have accomplished over the last eight years, but there’s so much more to do.

“As I near the end of my second and final term as D.C.’s first elected and independent attorney general, I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to the residents of the District of Columbia,” he said. “It has been the privilege of a lifetime to work on your behalf — alongside my exceptional colleagues — to make the District a fairer and more just city.”