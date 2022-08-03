A group of the most influential executives in the urban inspirational and gospel music radio industry has come together to create the National Association of Gospel Radio (NAGR) with a mission to empower stations as they preserve, protect and advance the format.

The national organization’s first president will be Charles Johnson aka Pastor CeJay, elected by the board to serve as its first lead officer. Johnson represents a transformative community leader and an executive with Alpha Media, which boasts five terrestrial stations in its Shreveport, Louisiana, cluster. The organization will operate in a limited capacity with plans to launch fully on January 1, 2023.

“We are America’s only trade association for radio professionals working in the gospel/ inspirational format,” Johnson said. “Separately, we reach thousands of ears every day but together we reach millions of listeners. Our membership comprises radio station programmers, management, engineers, announcers and salespeople. We believe our existence will uphold the legacy of gospel radio and help it grow for generations to come. Our vision is to become a trusted ally and to provide a hub of resources to stations to help them expand their listening base, increase advertising, and to support music artists within the format.”

Kyle Glover, an executive with the Reach Gospel Radio network that reaches 20 American cities and Canada, will serve as Executive Vice President. Ju Joyner, from Virginia Beach’s Chesapeake-Portsmouth Broadcasting concern, will be Vice President of Finance. Fred Harris, of Salem Media Group which reaches nearly 40 USA media markets, will be Vice President of Marketing & Promotions. The leadership is rounded out with Board members: Dr. Sctonda Kelly Gordon, Program Director with Eternity Media Group in Augusta, GA; Chris Squire, Senior Vice President of Sales with iHeart Media, the largest radio corporation in America; and Ron Thompson, Program Director with Radio One (the largest urban radio corporation in America) in Washington, D.C.