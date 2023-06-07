From the colorful Àdìrẹ indigo tie-dye to the natural techniques used to produce dazzling hues, Akinwale (Wale) Akinbiyi has been captivated by Yoruba culture from a young age. As a child, he would travel to his mother’s shops in Nigeria, where she sold women’s wear.

These fond memories and his experiences growing up in Prince George’s County, Maryland, have continued to inspire him throughout his life, leading to co-founding the concept fashion brand Riveriswild.

The brand constantly explores esoteric Blackness, looking for the seen and unseen threads of the African Diaspora. Each collection begins with a feeling or memory.

“We come from completely different plains, and we connect these experiences,” Wale shared of the team’s collaboration in creating and designing new collections for Riveriswild.

Collaborating with Cheick Gueye from Côte d’Ivoire and co-founder Thomas Davis from Philadelphia, the creatives exchange moments from their past and present. When creating new collections, they use storytelling to uplift shared memories from how they were raised as Black people while acknowledging the diversity in their roots.

Wale recalls a deep family storytelling tradition: “Back in Nigeria, I remember my grandmother telling old folktales with candles and lanterns to keep the children entertained.”

Their newest collection, “Rally, Rebirth,” celebrates friendship and family. It is a metaphoric concept illuminating the back-and-forth of a table tennis ball in play with the dialogue of life. The constant movement pays off once someone wins or makes a mistake. The collection includes hats, sunglasses, and a set of button-up shirts with checkered block prints, stenciled patterns, and Riveriswild graphic designs.

Read more on wibridgedc.com.