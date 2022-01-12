South Africa’s ruling ANC marked its 110th anniversary on Saturday in low-key fashion as the country reels from the devastating fire in parliament, last year’s deadly riots and emerging details of corruption.

In the stands of a stadium in Polokwane, in northern Limpopo province, a few hundred party members sporting the African National Congress signature yellow, green and black dotted the terraces.

It was a far cry from the noisy and large crowds of supporters traditionally bused in for the annual festivities, thanks to Covid-19 restrictions limiting outdoor gatherings to just 2,000 people.

And the speech from President Cyril Ramaphosa, in which he referred to acts that had “the effect of subverting our constitutional democracy”, further dampened the party atmosphere.

“These acts include blatant acts of state (corruption) and criminality… the concerted campaign of public violence and destruction that took place in July last year, as well as ongoing theft, destruction and obstruction of infrastructure,” Ramaphosa told party loyalists.”

He added, “This anniversary takes place just a few days after a devastating fire swept through our parliament in Cape Town.

“The entire country has been shocked, outraged and saddened by the destruction because the institution of parliament is a repository of our democracy — and symbol of democratic stability of our people.”

His government was, he said, “reforming our law enforcement agencies, our security sector, so that it’s better positioned to defend the gains of our democracy”.

The state suffered other setbacks over the past year.

The state security agency was roundly criticized after police stood by watching when the jailing of Ramaphosa’s predecessor Jacob Zuma sparked an orgy of rioting and looting in July that claimed more than 300 lives.

Zuma was sent to prison for refusing to cooperate with corruption investigators.

The party of Nelson Mandela, which led the liberation of South Africa from the shackles of white-minority apartheid rule, has been weakened by historically poor electoral showings, factionalism and corruption.

On Tuesday, Jan. 4, Ramaphosa received a report of more than 800 pages containing nearly four years of testimonies collected by a judicial panel on corruption.

Its authors accuse the ANC of having turned a blind eye to graft in state-owned companies that play a significant role in the South African economy.