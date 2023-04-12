The Real Estate Roundup is back! It’s no secret that D.C.’s real estate industry is fueling growth in the private sector. This week’s column highlights real estate brokers making an impact in our community.

Cameron Webb

Cameron “Cam” Webb is a senior director with Berkadia, a commercial real estate brokerage. Webb built his career on cold calls, beginning his career with competitor Marcus and Millichap. Thousands of dials and numerous meetings later, he was enlisted to exclusively list for a client disposing of their multifamily portfolio.

The client selected Webb due to his track record of obtaining high property values during the sales process and streamlining the Tenant Opportunity to Purchase Act process. This success led to Webb earning Marcus and Millichap’s National Achievement Award in three consecutive years (2016-18).

A Maryland native, Webb earned his degree at the University of Virginia and came to a realization surrounding Black homeownership disparities early. “There is a massive divide between Blacks and whites, mainly due to years of marginalization and exclusion for Black property ownership,” Webb explained. Barely scratching 30, and showing no signs of slowing down, Webb is certainly doing his part to diminish the gaps in multifamily homeownership.

Thomas Bolen III

Thomas Bolen III is the director of Leasing & Brokerage with the Rappaport Companies. (Courtesy photo)

Thomas Bolen III is the director of Leasing & Brokerage with Rappaport. After earning his MBA from Florida A&M University, Bolen spent time working in Orlando with Crossman and Company. After moving to the District, Bolen landed with Rappaport and helped grow their commercial leasing division. There, he was responsible for bringing LIDL and Starbucks to communities, which were historically excluded east of the River.

In addition to his transformative tenant work, Bolen is also a serious concertgoer. Notably, he went viral at a Kendrick Lamar concert in 2022. The rapper shared his spotlight for a verse, with the Rappaport Director singing along.

Bolen is part of the next generation of real estate leaders. In 2016, he earned the ICSC Foundation Fiala Fellow Award for increasing diversity in ICSC membership. Then, in 2022, Bolen was recognized again by the ICSC with an Under 40 award. This young man is as determined to break barriers as he is helpful.

A Local Resource

Whether you’re a developer, broker, or just an interested resident, the real estate industry touches all of our lives. From where we live and work, to where we dine and unwind, the stewardship of these remarkable young people impacts us all. This column seeks to serve as a resource, to better learn our local service providers and how we stand to benefit from their contributions.