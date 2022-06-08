Preventing Home Accidents: A Quick and Easy Guide

Dan Hannan

Contrary to the perception that the home is a safe environment, a person is 10 times more likely to sustain a serious injury or die at home as a result of an accident than in the course of their employment. This book will help homeowners combat those odds by providing information adapted from proven techniques used by safety professionals. Filled with anecdotal descriptions and examples, the book offers much more than “safety tips” as it educates the homeowner in how to control risk through hazard identification. Information is concisely organized, uniformly formatted, and supported by high quality images. Chapter topics include fall hazards (roofs, ladders, stairs, etc.), electrical safety, fire prevention, hand and power tool safety, emergency planning, and others.

Being Safe at Home

Susan Kesselring

Presents tips for being safe around the house, including picking up toys when finished playing, only putting cords into sockets, and what to do when a smoke detector goes off. Did you know only cords should be plugged into wall sockets? If toys or other objects are stuck into wall sockets, you could get a dangerous electric shock. Find out more about how to be safe around the house in Safety at Home, part of the ‘Safety First’ series. This is an AV2 media enhanced book. A unique book code printed on page 2 unlocks multimedia content. This book comes alive with video, audio, weblinks, slideshows, activities, hands-on experiments, and much more.

Your First Defense for Home Fire Safety

Captain Harry Fast

Imagine If a fire started in your living room at 3:00 AM, would everyone in the home be alerted by a smoke alarm? Would they know what to do? Would they be able to safely escape from the home and know where to meet outside at a predetermined place of refuge, such as the sidewalk in front of your house or a neighbor’s driveway? This book will teach you how to answer, “Yes” to all of the above. You will look at home fire safety in a whole new way. You will understand the four P’s: – Prevention – Protection – Planning – Practice You will create your own Action Plan.

First Aid & Safety For Dummies

Charles B. Inlander, Janet Worsley Norwood, The People’s Medical Society

The key to emergency response is preparedness. First comes prevention; knowing how to stop emergencies before they happen. Yet if sudden injury or illness occurs, knowing what to do can make the difference between a mild emergency and a serious one, or even between life and death. When you don’t know, panic usually results; now you’re part of the problem. But don’t fret; the information you need to be the first step in the solution – basic first aid and safety skills – is relatively simple and easy to learn. First Aid and Safety For Dummies gives you the tools you need to save a life from performing CPR correctly to accident-proofing your home.

The Home Security Handbook: Expert Advice for Keeping Safe at Home (And Away)

Lynne Finch

Author Lynne Finch takes a comprehensive look at ways to improve your family’s immediate safety and methods for protecting them in the future. Finch covers a wide range of topics from temporary ways renters can make their home secure, to more permanent changes an owner can make. As well as travel tips for domestic and international travel, with suggestions as simple as how to use your luggage tags to not only make your bag distinct, but to be more security conscious. Through interviews with Law Enforcement officers, Finch provides advice on how to handle various social interactions that keeps you from becoming a victim.