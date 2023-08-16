Join us in recognizing the outstanding achievements of Black women business owners.

The Buy From a Black Woman Business Awards was created as a way to showcase and celebrate the exceptional contributions African American female entrepreneurs are making. The organization and awards invite people to nominate a Black woman business owner that is part of the Buy From a Black Woman Online Directory and has made significant contributions to industry and community.

To fill out the nomination form, visit: buyfromablackwomandirectory.org. For more information on the nonprofit, email info@buyfromablackbusinesswoman.org.