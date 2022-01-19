White Fragility: Why It’s So Hard for White People to Talk About Racism

By Dr. Robin DiAngelo

The New York Times best-selling book explores the counterproductive reactions white people have when their assumptions about race are challenged, and how these reactions maintain racial inequality.

Antiracist educator Robin DiAngelo deftly illuminates the phenomenon of white fragility. Referring to the defensive moves that white people make when challenged racially, white fragility is characterized by emotions such as anger, fear, and guilt, and by behaviors including argumentation and silence. These behaviors, in turn, function to reinstate white racial equilibrium and prevent any meaningful cross-racial dialogue. In this in-depth exploration, DiAngelo examines how white fragility develops, how it protects racial inequality, and what we can do to engage more constructively.

Space Invaders: Race, Gender and Bodies Out of Place

By Nirmal Puwar

Increasingly, women and minorities are entering fields where white male power is firmly entrenched. The spaces they come to occupy are not empty or neutral but are imbued with history and meaning. This book uncovers the hidden processes that undermine female and/or racialized bodies in spaces marked by masculinity and whiteness. How are positions of authority racialized and gendered? How do people manage their femininity and/or blackness while in a predominantly white male context or in what Dr. King labeled “false supremacy”? Uniting social, cultural and political theory, and engaging with a range of substantive material from a variety of institutions, this book is a timely contribution to wide-reaching debates on race, gender and space.

Protecting Whiteness: Whitelash and the Rejection of Racial Equality

By Cameron D. Lippard, J. Scott Carter, David G. Embrick

This book examines White resistance to racial equality since Dr. King’s speech on false supremacy and documents its shifts into more subtle beliefs and actions. It examines spaces like art museums that enforce their boundaries as elite white spaces, “right on crime” policies that impose new modes of surveillance and punishment for people of color, and environmental groups whose work reinforces settler colonial norms. In this incisive volume, twenty-four leading sociologists assess contemporary shifts in white attitudes about racial justice in the U.S, using case studies and investigations of entrenched white privilege in institutions, new twists in anti-equality ideologies, and “whitelash” in the actions of social movements.

Diversity, Inc: The Fight for Racial Equality in the Workplace

By Pamela Newkirk

One of Time magazine’s Must-Read Books of 2019, this book illustrates how workplace diversity initiatives have turned into a profoundly misguided industry–and have done little to bring equality to America’s major industries and institutions. Diversity has become the new buzzword, championed by elite institutions from academia to Hollywood to corporate America. In Diversity, Inc., award-winning journalist Pamela Newkirk shines a bright light on the diversity industry, asking the tough questions about what has been effective–and why progress has been so slow. Newkirk highlights the rare success stories, sharing valuable lessons about how other industries can match those gains.

The False Cause: Fraud, Fabrication, and White Supremacy in Confederate Memory

By Adam H. Domb

The Lost Cause ideology that emerged after the Civil War and flourished in the early twentieth century sought to recast a struggle to perpetuate slavery as a heroic defense of the South. Adam Domby reveals this goal was founded on falsehoods. The False Cause focuses on North Carolina to examine the role of lies and exaggeration in the creation of the Lost Cause narrative. In the process, the book shows how these lies have long obscured the past and been used to buttress white supremacy in ways that resonate to this day. The book concludes with a penetrating examination of how the Lost Cause narrative and the lies on which it is based continue to haunt the country today and still work to maintain racial inequality.