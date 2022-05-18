Rwanda will host over 5,000 delegates from the 54 member countries of the Commonwealth for the upcoming Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) that is slated for June 20-25, The New Times Rwanda reported on May 14.

The meeting will also host over 30 heads of state who have confirmed their attendance, high-level government officials, business people and academicians.

There are many expectations from business operators in all sectors of the economy. Different social events have been planned including the Kigali fashion show, June 21-23 at Kigali Arena, with about 800 expected guests, and will feature local and international designers.

Ariella Kageruka, the chief tourism officer at the Rwanda Development Board (RDB), said, “This will be an opportunity for local designers to market, showcase and sell the made in Rwanda products to culminate into a fashion show. This will be in the course of the business forum.”

During a meeting between the RDB and the private sector, operators were presented with different programs that will be undertaken in the course of four forums that will take place. Having 5,000 people from around the world coming to Rwanda will translate into revenues in terms of accommodation and expenses but it will also provide additional benefits and business opportunities.