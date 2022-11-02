Redbrick LMD received a $142 million loan to finance the construction of The Douglass, a 750-unit residential building at the Bridge District that includes about 40,000 square feet of retail and 80 affordable housing units.

The Bridge District sits at the foot of the Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge with eight acres of property and 2.5 million square feet of matter-of-right, mixed-use density.

Citizens Bank arranged the debt financing for the project. With a focus on health and wellness and easy access to services, retail and amenities, including ground-floor retail offerings and underground parking, The Douglass will offer a lifestyle of convenience in an urban environment coupled with nature at the doorstep.

“This construction loan from our partners at Citizens during a challenging economic environment represents a significant vote of confidence in the future of the Bridge District,” said Tom Skinner, founder and managing partner of Redbrick LMD. “The Douglass will offer premier work-from-home residences with sweeping views of the Washington skyline and a proximity to nature that comes from a riverside location and adjacency to a national park.”

About 80 of the units have been deemed affordable. The first residential units are expected to be delivered in late 2024, with construction completion estimated to be in mid-2025.