D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced Wednesday the start of registration for the ninth annual FITDC Fresh Start 5K, which will occur on Jan. 1.

The Department of Parks and Recreation will open athletic tracks throughout the city and provide other suggested routes, and residents are urged to run or walk a 5K at a location of their choice at any time on New Year’s Day.

“Each new year is an opportunity to recommit to a successful and healthy future,” Bowser said. “We started the Fresh Start 5K in 2015, and now it is a tradition we look forward to each year — joining thousands of neighbors in getting a strong start to the New Year with a brisk run or walk in our beautiful city.”

Runner/walker packets and T-shirts can be picked up on Dec. 29-30 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Columbia Heights Community Center in Northwest, Edgewood Recreation Center in Northeast, Deanwood Community Center in Northeast and the Wilson Aquatic Center in Northwest.

The tracks at Ballou and Anacostia High Schools in Ward 8 are among those in the city that can be utilized for the FITDC Fresh Start 5K.

Those interested in participating can register at tinyurl.com/2023VirtualFreshStart5K.