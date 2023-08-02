Upon entering the performance venue, the about 14 glitter balls hanging from the ceiling set the tone for “Disco Fever,” the latest cabaret produced by Mark G. Meadows at Signature Theatre until Aug. 13.

The show opened strong with the five-piece band and two vocalists performing h The Trammps’ “Disco Inferno.” Hits from other disco-era artists had the audience clapping their hands, moving their heads to the beat, and even getting up to dance.

Earth, Wind and Fire, Sylvester, the Bee Gees, Donna Summer, and Barry White were just a few of the artists whom vocalists Kaiyla Gross and Tobias A. Young tapped to get the fever going.

The fired-up band consisted of piano, high-energy keyboardist and vocalist Natalie Brook, Max Murray on bass, Oliver Dyer on guitar, Jheremy Thompson on drums and Trey Sorrells on saxophone and electronic wind instruments (EWI). Sorrells’ extended solos received major appreciation from the audience.

The blend of the musicians and singers was out of sight. Young has a multi-octave range that took him to heights from “Hot Stuff” to “You Make Me Feel (Mighty Real).” Gross was in command when she sang Diana Ross’ song “The Boss.” When one singer soloed, the other did backup. Gross and Young demonstrated they are a versatile duo with stamina.

