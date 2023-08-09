In an event that featured an exhibition, food and drinks, a silent auction and engaging conversations, “Remembrance,” a collaboration between Balmoré Art and World Kashmir Awareness Forum (WKAF), was not only a good time, it encouraged guests to commit to community service.

“Remembrance,” featuring the work of photojournalist Masrat Zahra, was an exhibit and event hosted by Balmoré and the World Kashmir Awareness Forum on Aug. 5 at Butter Me Up in D.C.. Here, a guest takes in Zahra’s work. (Courtesy photo)

Hosted at Butter Me Up on Aug. 5, the event was not only a chance to network and view and/or bid on the evocative work of photojournalist Masrat Zahra, but a moment to promote awareness of the realities of Kashmiri life, spark conversation and highlight the importance of volunteering.

Known for her visceral portrayals of local communities and women, Zahra’s work served as the engaging backdrop for the event. Zahra’s photojournalism transported guests from T Street NW in D.C. to Kashmir — located in the northernmost region of Southern Asia, sharing a border with Pakistan, India to the south, and China to the east.

The World Kashmir Awareness Forum works “to increase awareness of the human rights violations and the denial of the right to self-determination being endured by the people of Jammu and Kashmir,” according to the organization’s website.

The purpose of Zahra’s journalism, as well as much of the work of the WKAF, is to help others understand harsh realities Kashmiri people face, while also highlighting the country and its people’s resilience. Further, through the dialogues during the exhibit and the Kashmiri photojournalist’s work, the event showcased the brilliance and beauty of shared human experiences.

Through the exhibit and conversation “Remembrance,” aimed “to foster a connection between the Kashmiri and Black communities,” said Balmoré Art’s Andrew S. Jacobson, who is also a contributing writer with The Washington Informer.

The event also featured a silent auction, but took an innovative approach to the traditional bids. Rather than monetary bids, the silent auction encouraged people to donate volunteer hours to WKAF.

“This unconventional approach ensures enriching, reciprocal exchange, promoting community involvement and amplifying the value of the auctioned artworks,” Jabcobson explained.

The auctioned photographs were awarded to the bidder who pledged the highest number of volunteer hours.

“’Remembrance’ is not just about experiencing art; it’s about promoting dialogue, community service, and unity through shared experiences,” Jacobson said. “It’s about witnessing the power of art to inspire, connect, and heal.”