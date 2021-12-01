Renowned Journalist Appointed Bahamas Ambassador to the U.S.

One of the most accomplished journalists in The Bahamas has been appointed as the next Bahamas Ambassador to the United States by the newly elected Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) government headed by Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis.

Wendall K. Jones, CEO of Jones Communications, is scheduled to soon assume his duties in Washington, D.C., as The Bahamas’ top diplomat in the U.S.

For the past three decades, Jones has pioneered the creation of enterprises that have changed the face of Journalism and Communications in The Bahamas.

Jones Communications is a media conglomerate that includes a television station, JCN Channel 14; a radio station, LOVE-97; The Bahama Journal newspaper; and Jones Publications, publishers of several Bahamian books.

Publications include The Bahamas’ best-selling book, “The One Hundred Most Outstanding Bahamians of The 20th Century” as well as its compendium, “Bahamian Legends” Volumes I and II. He also produced books on “The Parliament” and “Independence And Beyond” for the government of The Bahamas.

Jones began his career as a journalist with The Broadcasting Corporation of The Bahamas (BCB) in 1972. His training took him to the University of the West Indies, Cave Hill campus in Barbados; WTVJ (Channel 4) Miami, Florida; and The Voice of America, Washington, D.C.