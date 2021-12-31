Rep. Ayanna Pressley said Friday that she has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Massachusetts Democrat said she’s experiencing mild symptoms.

“After experiencing COVID-like symptoms, this morning I received a positive, breakthrough COVID-19 test result,” Pressley said in a statement. “Thankfully, my symptoms are relatively mild, and I am grateful to be fully vaccinated and boosted. I am currently isolating and following all health protocols in order to mitigate further spread and keep my loved ones and community safe.”

The fully vaccinated congresswoman maintained that vaccines save lives.

“They are safe and effective,” the congresswoman stated.

“I encourage everyone to do their part by getting vaccinated, boosted and masking up.”

The congresswoman counts among several other lawmakers to recently test positive, including Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), Cory Booker (D-N.J.) and Chris Coons (D-Delaware) and Reps. Jason Crow (D-Colorado), Bill Pascrell (D-N.J.), Bobby Rush (D-Illinois) and Nicole Malliotakis (R-N.Y.).

