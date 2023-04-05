District 4 Congressman Glenn Ivey (D-Maryland) joined NASA staff for a presentation about STEM at DuVal High School on March 30. Before the auditorium presentation, they gathered in the newly-built Aerospace Building. Fifteen 3-D printers, a flight simulator, dozens of computers and smart boards adorned the room.

“This is how we support you as the scientists and engineers of the future,” said Bob Gabrys, the Director of STEM at Goddard, during the presentation to over 300 students in the multipurpose room. “One is internships. We know that some of you have applied for internships. What you don’t know is that some of you have been accepted for internships.”

“It’s amazing that this program has a few kids in grade school and opens students’ eyes to what is possible.” said astronaut Kjell Lindgren, a native to the D.C. area. “I’m inspired by you all.”

“Science is vital for the future. Our community, our country and our planet can continue to thrive with extraordinary contributions by truly talented and motivated people like Dr. Kjell Lindgren. I look forward to one day seeing a student from DuVal High School reach their dreams of a career in the NASA space program,” said Ivey in a press release before the presentation. “I am proud to be a part of this effort of connecting good organizations with aspiring students. STEM learning can be a great equalizer in careers of the future and this partnership fosters just such an aim. ” s

During his presentation, Lindgren talked about the effects of weightlessness on the body and the beauty of the Earth as seen from space.

Lindgren understands the importance of early science education and wants to explore future collaboration opportunities between students and NASA, noting the close distance of Goddard to DuVal.

“When I was about 13, my parents bought me an old Cessna. But it didn’t have the time or commitment to become a pilot in high school. First time I flew was at the Air Force Academy– in a Cessna 172.”, he said.

The Aerospace program recently won first, second and third place in a drone program at Andrews Air Force Base.

Monique Scott-Hayes, the Aviation Instructor for the school, says her favorite part of running her program is giving opportunity to students who didn’t know what was possible.

Jayson Kiggundu, a senior at the school, has been a part of the program since transferring his sophomore year. He wants to use his expertise in aerospace to produce innovation and opportunities for students and staff. “That’s the heart of my work,” he said.

Mamta Nagaraji, associate chief scientist for Exploration and Applied Research at NASA HQ attended the school presentation, and was reminded of her past.

“As a little girl, I grew up in a small town in West Texas,” she said. “You could see so many stars at night and I wondered what it be would like to soar through them. I think exploring the unknown is what science is all about.”

Gabrys said he wants NASA to work with the Congressman to advocate for science achievement in the area.

“Clearly the answer is partnerships and building relationships between the Congressman, NASA, and members of the public to determine what can happen in the future,” he said. “These partnerships will enhance our existing mechanisms of communication with both the local and national community.”