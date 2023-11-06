Rep. John Sarbanes, first elected in 2006, announced that he was not planning to file for reelection to represent Maryland’s 3rd Congressional District on Oct. 26.

Sen. Sarah Elfreth (D-District 30) announced Saturday she is running for the seat, and Delegate Vanessa Atterbeary also plans to run to succeed the stalwart Democrat.

Howard County Executive Calvin Ball (D), Sen. Clarence Lam (D-D13), Delegate Terri Hill (D-D13) and Anne Arundel County Council Chair Pete Smith (D-D1) are also rumored to be interested in the race.

“As a U.S. representative, John has been the point man on democratic reforms and voting rights legislation, including the Freedom to Vote Act and the For the People Act,” said Rep. Glenn Ivey of Maryland following Sarbanes’ announcement. “Rep. Sarbanes is the consummate public servant. Marylanders and all who cherish our democracy will miss him after his final term. But I know, while he will be leaving public office, he won’t be leaving public service, and I wish him and his family the best as he moves on to other endeavors.”

The 3rd Congressional District includes all of Howard County, most of Anne Arundel County and part of Carroll County.

The district is solidly Democratic, having voted over 60% for both Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden in the most recent presidential elections.