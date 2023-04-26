Rep. Maxwell Frost (D-Florida) will serve as the keynote speaker for the University of the District of Columbia’s 46th annual commencement ceremony next month.

Frost will receive an honorary doctor of humane letters degree bestowed on him by UDC President Ronald Mason Jr. at the May 13 event.

Frost, who is of Afro-Latino descent, is a freshman member of the House and the first member of Generation Z to serve in Congress.

“The honorary degree being awarded to Congressman Frost signifies that his outstanding leadership and advocacy on key societal issues such as gun violence, homophobia, and hate crimes positioned him to make a deliberate run for Congress,” said Lawrence T. Potter Jr., UDC’s chief academic officer. “His outreach and social activism to combat social injustices is a testament that Congressman Frost’s dedication and courage is a source of inspiration for the university’s graduates and the larger community.”

The commencement will be held from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Northwest and will be livestreamed. The event isn’t open to the public, limited to graduating seniors and guests, along with faculty, administrators and other invited community members.