Replacing Speaker Kevin McCarthy, dumped a week earlier after Florida Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz moved to oust him, has emerged as a complex and contentious task for House Republicans. McCarthy’s ousting has thrown Congress into disarray due to the actions of Gaetz and other extreme GOP factions.

The turmoil began because of pressure from far-right members of the party associated with the racist “MAGA” movement, who have been advocating for a change in leadership.

Representatives Steve Scalise, currently serving as the majority leader, and Jim Jordan, the chairman of the Judiciary Committee, emerged as prominent contenders for the position. Shortly after McCarthy’s ouster, both candidates secured over a dozen endorsements as they rapidly approached a pivotal vote this week.

A full election on the House floor could follow. However, the process may extend further if a consensus remains elusive or like how it played out when McCarthy took over the speakership.

McCarthy faced 15 rounds of voting in January before ultimately securing the position amidst the deeply divided Republican caucus.

Jordan has garnered the endorsement of the twice-impeached former President Donald Trump, who remains embroiled in a mountain of legal controversies.

In a message posted on his Truth Social platform, Trump expressed his support: “Congressman Jim Jordan has been a STAR long before making his very successful journey to Washington, D.C. He will be a GREAT Speaker of the House, & has my Complete & Total Endorsement.”

Trump currently faces 91 felony counts across four indictments in four jurisdictions. A civil jury determined that he’s responsible for sexually assaulting a journalist, and a New York judge found Trump guilty of business fraud.

Despite Trump’s endorsement, some of his staunch supporters within the far-right wing of the Republican Party have been pushing for the former president to consider a run for Speaker himself. However, the party’s existing conference rules present a significant hurdle, barring individuals from pursuing the role if they are facing felony indictments like Trump, who could get as many as 800 years in prison if convicted of all 91 charges lodged against him.

Speaking outside a Manhattan courthouse where he faces a civil fraud case, Trump hinted at the possibility of a run for Speaker, stating, “Lot of people have been calling me about Speaker. All I can say is we’ll do whatever is best for the country and for the Republican Party.”

Meanwhile, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton weighed in on the ongoing GOP turmoil during an interview with CNN’s Christiane Amanpour. Clinton called for a “systemic deprogramming” of Trump’s MAGA supporters, acknowledging that he will likely become the Republican party’s presidential nominee.

Clinton critiqued Trump’s political style, characterizing it as “negative” and “nasty,” suggesting it resonates with supporters who may harbor discriminatory views.

“It’s a classic tale of an authoritarian populist who really has a grip on the emotional and psychological needs and desires of a portion of the population,” Clinton remarked. “And the base of the Republican party, for whatever combination of reasons — and it is emotional and psychological — sees in him someone who speaks for them.”