Reach Out and Read

At Reach Out and Read believes all families should have the tools and information they need to make reading aloud a daily routine. They help integrate reading into pediatric practices, advise families about the importance of reading with their children, and share books that serve as a catalyst for healthy childhood development. Their program books reflect the widest possible representation of the children and families they serve, with stories that are relevant and engaging, accurately reflect and affirm a diverse range of identities, cultures, and histories, and contain illustrations that are colorful and recognizable to young children.

https://reachoutandread.org/

Everybody Wins DC

Since 1995, EWDC has used books and reading to help children develop the foundational skills needed to succeed in the classroom and beyond. We build social-emotional skills, support literacy fluency, and foster a love of reading and learning. We change children’s lives for the better. But it isn’t just the children who benefit from reading. By creating connections through reading, we help whole communities thrive. When everybody reads, everybody wins. Today, EWDC offers students, schools, and community partners three distinct reading-based programs designed to fill critical support gaps for children so that they can have a fair and equitable shot at success

https://everybodywinsdc.org/

Reading Partners

Reading Partners has been part of the educational landscape in Washington, DC since 2010, when we first began placing community volunteers in Title I elementary schools to support students in mastering essential reading skills. Our one-on-one tutoring model empowers young readers to succeed in reading and in life through the engagement of community volunteers who provide individualized, personal attention to each student in our program. Facing a school year of uncertainty due to COVID-19 in 2020-21, Reading Partners collaborated with teachers and school leaders to meet students’ learning needs, including creating an innovative online tutoring program that can be used to support students when in-person tutoring is not an option.

https://readingpartners.org/

Reading is Fundamental

Reading Is Fundamental is committed to a literate America by inspiring a passion for reading among all children, providing quality content to make an impact and engaging communities in the solution to give every child the fundamentals for success. RIF the nation’s largest children’s literacy non-profit, and believes every child deserves an opportunity to own books, learn how to read, and obtain the fundamental building blocks to achieve their highest potential. Literacy opens doors and enables every child the chance to live their own journey.

https://www.rif.org/