THE WHITE DRESS PROJECT

is to galvanize support and promote national awareness about the fibroid epidemic among people domestically and globally through education, research, and advocacy.

https://www.thewhitedressproject.org/

THE FIBROID FOUNDATION

An organization setting the stage as a global community of women living with fibroids. They create and support initiatives to find a cure for fibroids by advocating for ongoing funding of patient sensitive fibroids research.

https://www.fibroidfoundation.org/

CARE ABOUT FIBROIDS

a Washington, DC-based nonprofit whose mission is to elevate uterine fibroids as a women’s health issue and drive change. Care about Fibroids brings together many of the nation’s most respected women’s health advocacy and policy-focused organizations to advance solutions.

www.careaboutfibroids.org

THE FIBROIDS FIGHTERS FOUNDATION

is a public welfare organization created to advance the cause of women’s health and the safe, effective treatment of uterine fibroids. Its mission is to educate the American public about the health, social and economic damages caused by uterine fibroids, focusing on research for and advances in fibroid disease treatment.

www.fibroidfighters.org

RESILIENT SISTERHOOD PROJECT

The Resilient Sisterhood Project’s mission is to educate and empower women of African descent regarding common but rarely discussed diseases of the reproductive system that disproportionately affect them. They approach these diseases and associated issues through a cultural and social justice lens believing that poor knowledge of reproductive health is primarily related to health, racial, and socioeconomic disparities.

www.rsphealth.org

HERS FOUNDATION

The HERS Foundation is an independent, international 501c3 nonprofit organization. HERS is dedicated to making sure that every woman, regardless of her financial status, has the information she needs to make a fully informed decision about what she will, and will not, allow to be done to her female organs.