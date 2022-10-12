The more you talk openly about money in your household, the easier it will be to talk to your children about their financial futures. Fortunately, there are plenty of great resources available to support you in making your family financially steady. Here are a few incentives for you.

Tiffany James, 27, started trading two and a half years ago and turned her initial $10,000 investment into $2 million. Today, she burns to pass this knowledge on. She’s the founder of Modern Blk Girl, which started as a room on the app Clubhouse to become an online community with 100,000 followers. As part of Modern Blk Girl, James is reintroducing Teen University, a 30-day course designed to teach 14- to 19-year-olds about investing. Financial literacy rates in America are low, but they are lowest among members of Gen Z. According to a 2021 study by TIAA, on average 50 percent of Americans couldn’t answer more than 50 percent of TIAA’s financial literacy quiz. For Gen Z this jumps to two-thirds, even though Gen Z is more likely than any other generation to have exposure to financial literacy classes.

Additional resources include:

The Jumpstart Coalition for Financial Literacy is a free clearinghouse of publications, games, teaching plans, and other resources designed to teach financial responsibility.

SaveAndInvest.org is a project of the FINRA Investor Education Foundation. It offers free, unbiased resources dedicated to improving people’s financial health.

Moneytopia is a free immersive game helping teens learn more about managing their money while having fun online. There is also a page of short video guides for teaching your teen more about topics including the power of compound interest and how much apartment living will cost.

FamZoo is an award-winning app acting as a private family banking system. It’s designed to help parents teach kids to earn, save, spend, and donate money wisely in a safe, friendly environment.