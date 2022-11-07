D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and community leaders celebrated the grand opening of the renovated Arboretum Community Center in Northeast on Saturday.

The community center is adjacent to the U.S. National Arboretum and sits on city-owned land.

“Once just a small field house in the backdrop of the National Arboretum, the new 8,000-square-foot Arboretum Community Center is now a destination in itself,” Bowser said. “We’re grateful to the community for working with us to get this done, our team at the Department of General Services for building a beautiful and energy-efficient facility, and the Department of Parks and Recreation who will be welcoming the Ward 5 community with fantastic programming for people of all ages.”

The community center, almost 60 years old, received a $10.8 million renovation that includes its modernization as well as adding space from 1,400 square feet to 8,000 square feet. The new center includes a fitness facility, multipurpose space, tech lounge, community room, community garden, outdoor patio and a new amphitheater with seating.

“DPR is proud to have worked with the Arboretum community, advisory neighborhood commission 5C, the Arboretum Civic Association, and the National Arboretum to develop this fantastic new community center,” said DPR Director Delano Hunter. “This new facility is designed to provide the highest level of recreational offerings available to District residents while also providing a safe and welcoming environment for the community.”