The District’s Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development (DMPED) announced on June 15 a request for proposals (RFPs) for the redevelopment of the Engine Company 3 fire station and the adjacent Department of Energy and Environment site in Northwest.

The project site is located along New Jersey Avenue in Ward 6 and presently houses Engine Company 3 and the D.C. Fire and EMS Museum. The redevelopment will be invested in a historic building that has served as a fire station since 1916. Desired proposals will create a mixed-income, mixed-use community that is pedestrian-oriented and offers new retail, amenities, and job opportunities.

“The redevelopment of Engine Company 3 and the surrounding property will help us revitalize the Downtown East neighborhood, a vital corridor to Judiciary Square, Union Station and the Capitol,” said interim DMPED Deputy Mayor Keith Anderson. “And of course, this project will ensure that we honor D.C.’s bravest — past and present — with a modern fire station and museum.”

All proposals are due to DMPED by Sept. 27.