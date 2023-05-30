Richard Jackson will serve as acting director of the D.C. Department of Energy and Environment, Mayor Muriel Bowser said Tuesday.

Bowser made the announcement at the May meeting of the Anacostia Coordinating Council at the headquarters of Martha’s Table in Ward 8.

Jackson has more than two decades of experience in the chemical and environmental engineering fields, including hazardous waste management, chemical production and processing, nuclear power plant maintenance, occupational safety, and quality assurance auditing.

In 2008, Jackson began his career at DOEE, starting as a hazardous-waste inspector before being promoted to associate director of the Toxic Substances Division and deputy director of the Environmental Services Administration.

Jackson was instrumental in establishing new DOEE programs, including the Rail Safety and Emergency Response Division, the Indoor Mold Inspection and Compliance Program, and the Site Remediation and Response Program.

He also recently served as DOEE’s interim director, providing strategic guidance and leadership to a workforce of more than 450 environmental professionals and overseeing the daily operations of five administrations that work collaboratively to protect the environment and conserve natural resources in the city.