Legendary actor Richard Roundtree, known for his iconic role in “Shaft,” has died at 81. What are your thoughts and reflections on his legacy?

Amanda Brothers, Newport News, Va.

“Shaft” was my first Richard Roundtree experience. He was a very talented actor — condolences to his family.

Chris Ferguson, Washington, D.C.

I remember Shaft’s turtleneck and leather coat/jacket combinations literally flew off the shelves and onto the streets! Mr. Suave, Mr. Debonair. Rest in peace, sir. Thank you for sharing your gift with us and the world.

Margaret Steele, Norfolk, Va.

Richard Roundtree was my superhero. When he hit the big screen, I was overwhelmed. That beautiful Black man did so much for me, being a dark-skinned Black woman. Mr. Roundtree gave me hope that I should embrace myself and stop the self-hate. RIP, Mr. Roundtree. To God be the glory.

Comfort Etim, Washington, D.C.

I loved him in “Being Mary Jane.” Incredible actor. May his soul rest peacefully.

Cass Ellis, Gulfport, Miss.

I am sending condolences to his family. What a talented actor.

Compiled by Sarafina Wright