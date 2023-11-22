Kicking off its Mid-Atlantic tour in Baltimore Nov. 24-26, Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey is back with “The Greatest Show on Earth,” a reimagined production without live animals or a ringmaster, but three show guides, including Lauren Irving the show’s musical heartbeat.

Lauren Irving chats with WI Managing Editor Micha Green on WIN-TV on Nov. 22. (Courtesy photo)

As the only African American in the 75-cast production, Irving not only entertains but offers representation for audience members who are able to see themselves in her while watching her perform.

“It means so much when I rise up and I see little girls and boys who look like me surprised to see somebody like them. … I never get tired of that. I understand what that means and even for the parents, who came [to the show] when they were little, just to see somebody like them means a lot. So I feel like with all of the honor that I’m carrying, it’s not even a burden. It’s just like a blessing,” Irving told The Informer on WIN-TV’s “Let’s Talk.” “That’s what I feel every night. And just being able to sing in the middle of everything, in the middle of a 360-degree arena – seats on all sides – I am just so blessed and it’s just been incredible for sure.”

As Aria, one of the production’s starring show guides, Irving helps relay and support the action of “The Greatest Show on Earth,” through song, performing both original tunes as well as covers so crowds can sing along. Her fellow show guides — Jan Damm as Nick Nack and Alex Stickels as Stix — also assist in shaping the magic of the reimagined production through comedy and drumming.

“[Damm] is like the soul. He brings the life and the funny and all that you know and remember about Ringling. … [Stickels] does the rhythm, so he’s a drummer, he has like this amazing number that he contributes to,” she explained. “I feel it’s the sweet spot for me being able to sing music and connect with people — just to bring everyone together.”

While she’s breaking barriers as the show’s first musical show guide, Irving, who has starred on stages from Disney Parks to cruise ships, said she pays homage to Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey’s long history of the ringmaster.

“Though there’s not a ringmaster in this reimagined version, I do recognize that there is this significance to me being in this role,” Irving said. “The last ringmaster [was] Jonathan Lee Iverson, who was the first African American ringmaster, and I believe the youngest as well. I know that for me to be a part of this sort of legacy of being in an elite role in history is just nothing less than an honor

A New Approach to Entertainment for Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey

With more than 150 years of history, Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey is returning to stages showcasing different thrills and major diversity.

“[There’s performers from] Ethiopia. We have Mongolia. We have Canada, France, Italy. I mean, a lot of countries around the world, in South America — Colombia and Argentina. I mean, we have such a diverse cast, and, of course, others from the United States as well,” Irving explained.

The talented performers are the highlight of the show.

“There are no animals in the show. I know that has been a history with Ringling, but the beautiful thing is we are focusing on human ability. And so there’s all this opportunity just to get to see what these people are capable of doing with their bodies, with their talents, and with their skills,” the songstress said. “And we do have a robot dog. So there’s that with technology.”

Five years ago, People for Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) reported that for 36 years, the animal rights organization protested Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey’s longtime circus shows, which featured animals such as elephants and tigers.

“Ringling’s decision to shut down comes after PETA worked relentlessly for decades to ensure that every single person thinking of attending one of the outfit’s performances knew exactly the kind of cruelty that his or her ticket purchase would be supporting,” PETA wrote in the article, “We Never Gave Up: PETA’s Triumph Over Ringling Bros.”

Before announcing a comeback with “The Greatest Show on Earth,” in 2022, The Associated Press reported that the touring circus for Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey would perform its final show in May 2017.

Kenneth Feld, chair and CEO of Feld Entertainment, which owns and produces Ringling Bros. Barnum and Bailey, said the pivots in “The Greatest Show on Earth,” are rooted in work to intentionally honor traditions, while also pushing toward progress.

“As we began envisioning the reimagined Ringling, it was important to balance evolving the show for today’s consumers, while staying true to who we are as a brand,” Feld explained in a statement. “Over the past two years, we have innovated and reimagined what audiences can expect from live family entertainment. We are delivering powerful moments of connection between the performers and the audience.”

Connecting with the audience is also important for Irving, as she performs in “The Greatest Show on Earth.” As a Black woman, the Georgia native told The Informer that she hopes she contributes to empowering audiences through her performances.

“I know all of us remember that moment when you were little, or even as an adult, where you saw someone do something or you experienced something with somebody. And that seed was planted. That spark happened where you were like, ‘I know what I want to do. I know what passion I have,’” she said. “I hope that that’s what I am for [audiences], young or old. It’s a show for children of all ages.”

The Ringling Bros. and Barnum Bailey star emphasized that the show offers attendees a moment to reconnect and evaluate “what’s really important in life.”

“It’s [about] working together and feeling inspired and knowing that you can achieve whatever you want to do.”

For tickets and more information for the Baltimore shows from Nov. 24-26, go to ticketmaster.com or the venue box office at CFG Bank Arena (201 W. Baltimore Street, Baltimore, Maryland).