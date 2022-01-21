Reverse Logistics Group (RLG), in concert with electronics manufacturers Acer, Dell, HP, Lenovo, Microsoft, Samsung and VTech, will sponsor free electronics recycling events on Saturdays from 10-2 p.m. during the year in each of D.C.’s eight wards, regardless of the weather.

Collection vehicles will be stationed close to various D.C. Department of Parks and Recreation community or recreation centers, parks or local farmer’s markets. Computers, tablets, monitors, televisions, desktop printers, mice, keyboards, video game consoles and cellphones are examples of items accepted for recycling.

The first event will be held on Jan. 29 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the intersection of Georgia Avenue and Howard Place in Northwest, near Banneker Community Center. RLG leaders encourage the public to check the website for the latest updated information.

A complete list of acceptable items, collection event dates and locations can be found on www.rev-log.com/DCecycling.

“Our goal for 2022 is to raise public awareness in the District about the value and environmental benefits of keeping electronics out of the waste stream and creating an easy and convenient mechanism for District residents to recycle their obsolete or unwanted electronic equipment,” said RLG CEO Patrick Wiedemann. “Our hope is to communicate these events in a hyper-local way in each ward so that more residents will partner with us to help create a circular economy that is essential to truly green electronics recycling.”

For more information, contact info@rev-log.com/us.