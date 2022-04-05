D.C. Democratic mayoral candidate Robert White has filed a challenge to the D.C. Board of Elections against the petition signatures submitted by one of his primary opponents, Trayon White Sr., on the basis of significant discrepancies.

In order for a candidate to qualify for the June 21 primary ballot for mayor, city law requires signatures of either 2,000 registered voters or 1% of registered voters, all of whom must be of the same party as the candidate.

The challenge period ended Monday. The last day for the board to determine whether the challenge is valid is April 25.

Robert White said the challenge reflects his desire to unite the city.

“This is a moment when we need a leader who will bring all the wards of our city together and effectively manage a $20 billion budget to solve the problems facing our residents,” he said in a statement Monday. “We have had eight years of government mismanagement that has cost us millions of dollars. I am running this campaign with the same due diligence and focus on execution that I will bring to the office as mayor.”

In response to a request for comment by The Informer, Trayon White’s campaign issued the following statement Tuesday:

“I am here at DBOE. It appears the challenger used an old voter roll. In fact, Nate Fleming was one of the signatures flagged and he along with others are DC voters that have valid registrations. The challenge is a weak one. We will be working every day going through the petitions until we are done. Laws have changed across the country regarding petitions with active case law that works in our favor. We needed 2,000 signatures and submitted over 4,300, more than any other candidate in any race. We will not allow Robert White to suppress the voice of over 4,000 D.C. residents because he fears losing.”

The two Whites, who aren’t related, will face incumbent Muriel Bowser and James Butler in the primary.