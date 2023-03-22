The District’s Department of Small and Local Business Development (DSLBD) is sponsoring the Robust Retail Citywide grant program.

The program supports existing District-based retail businesses in maintaining operations and viability during the ongoing small business crisis, department officials said. The grants are $5,000. To qualify for a grant a business must have 25 employees or fewer and a licensed location in the District.

Professional service industry, home-based and nonprofit businesses, and 2022 awardees are not eligible for this grant opportunity. The application deadline is April 10 at 2 p.m.

Questions regarding the 2023 Robust Retail Grant can be emailed to dcmainstreets@dc.gov. For information sessions and office hours, visit bit.ly/DSLBDeventbrite. To learn more about the program, visit dslbd.dc.gov/robustretailgrant.