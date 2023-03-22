**FILE** Courtesy of Department of Small and Local Business Development
The District’s Department of Small and Local Business Development (DSLBD) is sponsoring the Robust Retail Citywide grant program.

The program supports existing District-based retail businesses in maintaining operations and viability during the ongoing small business crisis, department officials said. The grants are $5,000. To qualify for a grant a business must have 25 employees or fewer and a licensed location in the District.

Professional service industry, home-based and nonprofit businesses, and 2022 awardees are not eligible for this grant opportunity. The application deadline is April 10 at 2 p.m.

Questions regarding the 2023 Robust Retail Grant can be emailed to dcmainstreets@dc.gov. For information sessions and office hours, visit bit.ly/DSLBDeventbrite. To learn more about the program, visit dslbd.dc.gov/robustretailgrant.

James Wright Jr.

James Wright Jr. is the D.C. political reporter for the Washington Informer Newspaper. He has worked for the Washington AFRO-American Newspaper as a reporter, city editor and freelance writer and The Washington...

