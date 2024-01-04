Businessman Roger Gore centers his life and business on faith, integrity and the value of keeping one’s word. Founder and CEO of Alisar Vodka, GNatural Products and Ruben A. Hill Whiskey & Cigars, Gore has created a triforce of internationally award-winning products.

A self-described serial entrepreneur, Gore, 57, started his business journey at 15 years old when his uncle, a barber, educated him on hair care. Crediting his biggest strengths as “vision, perseverance, dedication, and determination,” by age 20, at his uncle’s suggestion, Gore formalized his education in cosmetology becoming an award-winning hair stylist and educator.

“My faith and determination are the only reasons I was able to succeed as a cosmetologist. Initially, I just wasn’t good at it.”

Motivational speaker and longtime friend, Dr. Reneé Starlynn Allen, reflected back to Gore’s tenacity during his early days working in a hair salon.

“Roger had that same calm tone of voice. He carried himself with great humility but as if he had a plan, a vision, and was certain to execute it. I had no doubt he would succeed, because he had faith as if his success was already a reality.”

Family and Faith

Hailing from a very spiritual family, Gore told The Informer that he learned reliance on God, a strong work ethic, and how to apply practical wisdom from his parents. Greater still, he said he “learned how to be an amazing parent.”

Born with sickle cell disease, Gore spent long periods of time during his childhood in hospitals.

“My father’s exceptional caregiving not only set the example for what would become my own fathering style, but also taught me that I could conquer even the biggest life obstacles. Under my father’s care, everything they told me that I couldn’t do with sickle cell disease, I did.”

By 1996, utilizing his expertise in men and women’s hair, he founded GNatural Products, a natural hair care line for people of color. The line was quickly picked up by large store chains such as Wegman’s and CVS.

Gore said that part of his success is due to his meticulous nature, particularly in researching any market he plans to enter, and good old-fashioned hard work.

“There are two types of people, ones who can come up with brilliant ideas but need a team to implement. Others are brilliant solely in execution of ideas. Roger is an amazing exception to the rule in that he excels at both” says entrepreneur Walter Nash Jr., 52.

“Roger has a stick-to-itiveness and a voracious appetite for reading. By the end of his research you would declare that he has been in any industry he decides to enter for decades as a subject matter expert. That speaks measures of his IQ,” Nash continued.

Lost and Found

At the height of GNatural’s growth, Gore’s father was diagnosed with dementia. His son Ruben, who has autism, was struggling both in school and reaching critical developmental milestones.

For Gore, there was only one solution.

Roger Gore (right), an autism activist, poses with his son Ruben. (Courtesy of Roger Gore)

“I took him out of school and listened with patience as my son taught me how to become a teacher to him. I then personally assumed all responsibility for teaching him myself,” the entrepreneur and father said.

With Gore’s tutelage, his son Ruben slowly improved in learning capacity, then flourished.

Then there was his father.

“My father had been instrumental in teaching, motivating, and enabling me to surpass all medical life expectancy, so when he became ill, I moved him into my home and became his full-time caregiver,” Gore continued.

Under what they referred to as “The Promise,” Gore pledged to his father the same compassionate caregiving that had been given to him through his complications with sickle cell disease. Consequently, he served as a full-time in-home caregiver to his father until his death eight years later.

As for his business, “I lost everything,” Gore said. “My store placements in Wegmans, contracts, loans, I lost it all.”

When reflecting on his decision, Gore said: “I can always start another business, but I only have one father and one opportunity to be a father.”

Today, his son Ruben, after whom Gore’s whiskey and cigar lines are named, is thriving. He can often be seen at Gore’s side at events and award ceremonies beaming with pride at what they, as a team, have accomplished.

In mid-2018, after the death of his father, Gore received a call from Giant Food expressing interest in his men’s hair care line and shortly after, the women’s line. Eighteen months later, the pandemic struck, shutting down all barber and hair care salons. What many saw as an insurmountable challenge, Gore saw as opportunity.

“Every time I went to Giant to check on my hair care line, I noticed that the liquor stores were open and prospering,” he remarked.

Against the odds, in 2020, at the height of a pandemic, Gore created and brought to market a line of luxury spirits, named Alisar. In 2022, his spirit line of vodka, whiskey, and gin received the highest international award designation of Triple Gold.

Alisar Vodka, named for its smooth taste, has garnered international recognition. (Courtesy of Roger Gore)

“Each business he’s started from the ground and built by learning, researching, observing, and then going out and doing it himself. He is driven by creating a quality experience that will leave a legacy for both his family and his community,” remarked PR entrepreneur Mark Clarke, 61.

Carolina Kitchen owner Lance London noted that Gore’s key to success is his ability to motivate people.

“It is very moving to see someone speak of a plan, research a plan and do the hard work required to make it successful,” London told The Informer. “When Roger says he is going to do something, he does it, but more than that, he is honest and moves with the highest level of ethics. His gift with people is tremendous, from the way he treats his family right down to his employees. You cannot be in his presence and walk away uninspired.”

Gore offered a perspective on life that helps one remain motivated and inspired: “There are no losers in life. There are winners and lessons, so keep winning and learning.”