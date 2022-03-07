Pear Nova CEO Rachel James and the all-new Lexus NX. (Erin Morgan Taylor/Rolling Out)

Lexus and Rolling Out announced recently their partnership with Pear Nova Beauty Brand CEO Rachel James to launch a next-level branded content program that will transpire during Women’s History Month.

The goal of the campaign is to spotlight the new Lexus NX. Munson Steed, the publisher and CEO of Rolling Out, praised the new partnership.

“Collaborating with Lexus as a Black-owned media company demonstrates their commitment to diversity and allows us to execute a bold vision that empowers a community of young, gifted, and Black creatives and entrepreneurs said Steed in a news release.

James said she was pleased to participate in the venture.

“While working with Lexus I learned that luxury is a feeling,” said James. “It’s a mindset. It’s an experience. You define luxury. Luxury doesn’t define you. For me, leveling up means reaching, growing, and evolving. I’m constantly challenging myself to reach new goals, grow as a mother, entrepreneur, and human being, and evolve as I learn new things and build new skills. Reaching the next level is about progress, opportunity, and improvement, and it’s about overcoming obstacles to reach new heights.”

Bradley A. Murray, a director, and photographer directed the campaign at Chicago’s Sound Stage. Mia Phillips, senior manager, Lexus Advertising and Media, also expressed excitement over the campaign.

“We are excited to leverage our Lexus NX platform to celebrate entrepreneurs like Rachel James,” she said. “We hope this campaign will inspire the next generation of Black creators and business owners to pursue their dreams and elevate them to the next level.”

For more information on the All-New Lexus NX, visit https://www.lexus.com/NX.